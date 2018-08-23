Free entrance to College Football Hall of Fame, party this weekend

ATLANTA - Finally, college football has returned!
And to kick it all off, the College Football Hall of Fame is offering free admission to the downtown Atlanta exhibit.
The Hall of Fame, Chick-Fil-A and the Peach Bowl are partnering to celebrate Atlanta as the home to college football. To celebrate, there's free admission for guests to the hall and the second annual Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Football Fest happening in front of the Hall of Fame.
It all happens Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Check out college football's greatest players, interactive exhibits and the famous helmet wall inside the Hall of Fame. Outside, the football fest includes music, special performances by DJs and drumlines, mascots, step teams, cheerleaders, inflatables and games.
