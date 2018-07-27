0 Free 2 Chainz concert, other events set for MLS All-Star week

ATLANTA - Get ready MLS and Atlanta United fans: MLS All-Star Week kicks off Saturday and features a free concert, celebrity soccer game, a block party and much more.

The festivities begin Saturday with the MLS Block Party from noon to 11 p.m. at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. The event is free to attend and includes food, music, pop-up stores a celebrity soccer game featuring Team Waka Flocka vs. Team DJ Kash. A viewing party for the Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United game starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday's list of events is headlined by a free concert by 2 Chainz. While it is free, those interested in attending had to RSVP and all of the seats have been accounted for. The gates at the Historic Fourth Ward Park open at 6 p.m., but fans can lineup earlier on North Avenue. A RSVP does not guarantee entrance, but fans have to have a RSVP to enter and need to bring it. All guests will be searched prior to entering the concert and prohibited items include:

Bags that exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches

Aerosol cans or pressurized containers

Animals (except service animals with proper identification)

Balloons or balls of any kind including soccer and beach balls

Cameras with lenses longer than 8 inches

Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Confetti

Coolers

Alcohol or outside food or beverage items

Hoverboards

Weapons of any kind including, but not limited to knives, pepper spray, stun guns, concealed weapons and firearms

Large umbrellas (must be under 33 inches)

Laser pointers

Noisemakers, including, but not limited to whistles, horns and vuvuzelas

Fireworks of any kind including, but not limited to, flares, smoke bombs, incendiary devices and pyrotechnics

Remote controlled aircraft or unmanned aircraft systems (drones)

Signs or flags larger than 3 feet x 5 feet; no poles or sticks (including stick handles or pom-poms)

Smokeless cigarettes, e-cigarettes or tobacco products of any kind

Seat cushions

Stickers, including phone wallets

Strollers or wagons

Thermoses

Tripods, monopods, selfie sticks or drones

Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate

Promotional items with commercial slogans or identification without written consent

Other events on Sunday include the eMLS All-Star Challenge open qualifier. It's a single elimination tournament on the PlayStation 4. There's a pop-up store at the Hyatt Regency and MLS Digital HQ at Southern Exchange.

Monday's events include the Men in Blazers Live MLS All-Star Extravaganza where hosts Michael Davies and Roger Bennett will interview all-star players, coaches, legends and local celebrities at the Tabernacle. It's $15 to enter.

An opening training session by the MLS all-stars highlights Tuesday's list of activities. There's an open training session by Juventus, the MLS all-star's opponent in the All-Star Game, that day, too. Both of those sessions are at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and cost $10. Tuesday's events also include another eMLS All-Star Challenge, a Special Olympics match and a game featuring MLS best young players vs. Tigres UANL's under-20 team.

Wednesday is the big game. It kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets are still available. MLS invites fans down early for the soccer celebration in International Plaza. It's free and includes a fan zone, player appearances, prizes and more.

To learn more, click here.

