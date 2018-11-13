Forget the 10K race, try this .01K event

ATLANTA - Get your running shoes ready. Actually, you might not need them.
Enduring Hearts is hosting a .01K race. That's not a typo. It means participants will run 10 meters.
The fundraiser is being held in conjunction with GAgives for Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving devoted to donating time, donations and goods, though the run is on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Fetch is hosting the event. It's Atlanta's first dog park bar and restaurant that's located in the Old Fourth Ward.
Entry fee for the .01K is $30 and includes a T-shirt, race number for participants and their dog, a race distance car decal and three Goza Tequila drinks after the race. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.
Proceeds will benefit Enduring Hearts, a Marietta-based organization that raises money for pediatric heart transplant research, so that kids who need to get heart transplants never need to get more than one in their lifetime.
