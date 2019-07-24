Find Pokémon-themed burgers, drinks at PokéBar pop-up headed to Atlanta

Can’t get enough of Pikachu, Jigglypuff and the rest of the Pokémon universe?
Then you’ll want to find your way to a traveling pop-up bar making a stop in Atlanta this October.
PokéBar will pop up locally Oct. 12-13, though a location and exact times haven’t been disclosed yet.
Tickets, which are $55, include a Pokémon-themed burger and drink, trivia, music from a DJ and prizes for best costume. Vegetarian options will be available.
Attendees will also have the chance to catch a variety of Pokémon spanning from different regions and evolve them to win points.
Tickets, which are not yet on sale for Atlanta, will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Those interested in attending can sign-up for pre-sale tickets at thepokebarpopup.com.
PokéBar will visit several other major cities before coming to Atlanta, including Los Angeles, New York, London and Dublin.
Though Pokémon has been popular for more than two decades, the brand received a major boost after the launch of the Pokémon Go game in 2016.
PokéBar is one of several themed pop-ups to hit Atlanta in recent years. Others include the Christmas-themed Miracle; a “Sex and the City” pop up and a Mardi Gras-themed pop up.
