Experience Atlanta's Largest Cocktail Party while cheering on UGA

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party remains in Jacksonville each fall, even if colleges and marketing companies no longer label it as such.
But if you can't get to the Georgia-Florida football game this year, there's still a chance to experience Atlanta's Largest Cocktail Party. There's a brunch tailgate, too.
Live! at the Battery is hosting the event on Saturday, Nov. 2. The daylong event will feature more than 20 brunch vendors, Atlanta's largest Bloody Mary and mimosa bar, live music and one massive watch party in Sports & Social on the largest TV in the Southeast.
Brunch items will be available from local restaurant vendors, including 9 Mile Station, Pop's Popcorn, Atlanta Seafood Company, The Tavern, Sports & Social, Cinnaholics, The Hoagie Shack, Castello's Jamerican Cuisine, Sunshine Alchemy, HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern, and more.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}