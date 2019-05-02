Exotic car show, South City Kitchen food, College Football HOF all FREE this weekend

Looking for something fun and FREE to do this week? Check out all the options!
Wednesday, May 1
Enjoy Family Free Day at the museum. Kids will be introduced to STEM and sports activities in a festival-like atmosphere celebrating innovation and creativity. Families should pre-register online starting on Tuesday.
Friday, May 3
Chamblee Summer Concert Series
Enjoy a free concert held at downtown Chamblee at Centennial Park. Beer, wine, and food will be
available for purchase.
Saturday, May 4
Cinco de Mayo at South City Kitchen
Score Wild Boar strip loin, chayote cactus salad and Cayman Jack margaritas at South City Kitchen to celebrate. The food and drinks will be available on a first-come, first serve basis from 5pm to 10pm. The event will also serve as a benefit for the Giving Kitchen.
Saturday & Sunday, May 4-5
Spin the District will kick off during USA Crits Speed Week with the Hapeville Criterium from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, it hits the historic streets of downtown College Park for the College Park Criterium. From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., guests can enjoy family-friendly fun including live music, mountain bike trial demonstrations and stunt performances featuring mind blowing jumps and tricks. Both events are free.
Head to Downtown Canton for all kinds of festival fun for the whole family. Enjoy a food court, drinks, artist market and more. FREE to attend.
May 5:
Caffeine and Octane is a nationally recognized all makes, all models car show that regularly attracts over 2000 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The event is held each month from 8-11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. See Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, muscle cars, vintage rides and everything in between. It's free to attend and display your car.
The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame offers Southwest Sundays, the first Sunday of every month in April, May and June. Sunday's festivities include giveaways, trivia with prizes, live music from Atlanta DJ Willy Wow and free admission to the Hall of Fame.
