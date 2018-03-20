  • See Star Wars cars, 300k vehicles at Atlanta Auto Show

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    The 36th Annual Atlanta International Auto Show rolls into Atlanta Wednesday, March 21st.

    The five-day event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center, March 21st -25th.  It features all makes & models of cars and trucks with bold, new designs equipped with the latest in automotive technology.  

    MORE: Check out the fast, expensive cars at the Atlanta Auto Show

    Channel 2 has been a strategic partner with Metro Atlanta Automobile Dealers Association and Georgia’s automotive industry for more than a decade and has helped grow attendance each year.

    MORE: What was UGA coach Kirby Smart's first car?

    This year’s highlights include, special guest appearances by Marvel’s Black Panther and Spider-Man, a meet and greet with Scooby-Doo, Star Wars inspired rides and an exotic car display with Caffeine and Octane. 

    MORE: Popular cars at the 1983 Atlanta Auto Show

    Visitors will have a chance to visit the WSB-TV Channel 2 booth all week, March 21st -25th and get a look inside Channel 2 Action News Severe Weather Chaser 2. The station will also have live reports from the floor during the week. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday members of Channel 2’s News and Severe Weather teams will be on location to meet & take pictures with attendees, plus meet your hometown "American Idol" contenders. Five contestants from Georgia will also be on location for autographs and pictures. 

    A Bugatti (R) and Lamborghini are displayed alonside other exotic sports cars outside the press center at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) on January 14, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The show is open to the public from January 20-28.
    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    PHOTOS: Popular cars at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

    WHAT:  Channel 2 Atlanta Auto Show Preview
    WHO:   Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Zach Klein
    WHEN:  Saturday, 5:30 p.m., March 17, 2018
    WHERE: Channel 2, WSB-TV
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    See Star Wars cars, 300k vehicles at Atlanta Auto Show

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jay-Z and Beyonce add second Atlanta tour date

  • Headline Goes Here

    Get chicken and waffles with a twist at these metro Atlanta restaurants

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 spring break deals on Atlanta's favorite attractions

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 spring break getaways just a short family road trip from Atlanta