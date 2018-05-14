0 Enjoy loaded Pittsburgher at this Roswell mom-and-pop

Does Pittsburgh register as a major food city with Atlantans? That’s doubtful, but it might be recognized among the more studious food lovers in town. In 2015, Zagat rated Pittsburgh as the best food city in the nation, over the likes of New York, San Francisco, Chicago and others. (Atlanta came in at No. 14 that year.) Now, metro Atlanta residents can get a taste of the best flavors from both Pittsburgh and Atlanta at one place: Roswell’s Peach & the Porkchop.

The cleverly named spot is run by a married couple — one from Atlanta and one from Pittsburgh. Their menu boldly and bravely features plenty of Northern specialties. The Pittsburgher, a massive hamburger topped with blue cheese, sauteed mushrooms, a fried egg and french fries, is a good example of the best of both worlds.

Atlanta long has been a city of incredible burgers, and the Pittsburgher measures up. The french fries are a nice touch, recognizable to anyone who has watched the venerable “Sandwich Paradise” special on the Travel Channel, a show that introduced many across the country to the famous Primanti Brothers in the Steel City, who are known for adding heaping piles of french fries to their massive club sandwiches.

While there are plenty of great burgers in town, there aren’t many places that so clearly feature food from Pittsburgh, a genuinely worthy culinary destination. Folks north of the Perimeter would be wise to visit this rare outpost of Northern cuisine.

Peach & the Porkchop, 12040 Etris Road, Roswell. 770-696-5409, peachandtheporkchop.com.

