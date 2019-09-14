Easy season arrives on Florida's Historic Coast

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Just because summer is coming to an end doesn't mean it's the end of vacations. On Florida's Historic Coast, this is the Easy Season®. Cooler weather and smaller crowds make this a great time for visitors to extend their summer and enjoy some new experiences, such as learning to surf or fly-fish, or adventures like swimming with dolphins and zip-lining over crocs. There are a variety of unique, authentic experiences visitors can pack into a two- or three-day, mid-week trip to St. Augustine and Ponte Vedra Beaches. Here are a few mid-week itineraries to consider:
Inns & Outdoors
Visitors can stay at a historic inn in the nation's oldest city, such as St. Francis Inn or The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens to take advantage of the St. Augustine Historic Inns' Extended Play packages offered through September. They can spend a morning kayaking along the historic waterfront with St. Augustine Eco Tours, paddle boarding on the river with Anastasia Watersports and enjoying a picnic at Anastasia State Park. In the evening, they can enjoy a sunset cruise on Schooner Freedom
followed by dinner at O.C. White's Seafood & Spirits.
Mi Casa es Su Casa
Hispanic culture is alive and well in St. Augustine. Visitors can celebrate this heritage with a stay at Casa de Suenos Bed & Breakfast Inn or Casa Monica Resort & Spa, then take a leisurely stroll to enjoy an impressive charcuterie and boutique wines at Casa de Vino 57. After a visit to the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument they can attend the Hispanic Heritage Film Festival at The Corazon Cinema and Cafe. To top it off, a feast on Paella "a la Valenciana" as they sip on sangria at Columbia Restaurant.
Girlfriend Getaway
Visitors will enjoy a stay at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club or the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa where they'll be pampered at one of the resort spas. A private golf or tennis lesson with a pro will keep them on their toes. Later, a visit to the latest art exhibits at the Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, then a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is a highlight. While spending an afternoon in Historic St. Augustine they can participate in the Tasting Tour's Taco Tuesday tour, then enjoy a sunset cruise from Vilano Beach with Red Boat Tours.
