0 Dupri, Combs, T.I. headline hip hop summit in Atlanta

Sean "Diddy" Combs, T.I. and Jermaine Dupri will headline a multi-city hip hop event which includes a stop in Atlanta.

The REVOLT Summit Atlanta elevates, celebrates and honors hip hop culture. The Sept. 12-14 event includes Quality Control Founders, Coach K and Pierre "Pee" Thomas and will also feature conversations with Jermaine Dupri, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, T.I. and Ester Dean. The summit is rooted in the business of hip hop and dedicated to equipping aspiring young leaders with the tools for success.

Since launching in 2013,Quality Control has been a dominant force in music, working with top tier artists including Migos, Cardi B, Lil Yachty and Lil Baby and reaffirming Atlanta as a place that lives and breathes hip hop.

At the summit, Coach K and Pee are set to lead a discussion entitled "Quality Control: The Blueprint Behind Hip Hop's Most Influential Imprint." The discussion will offer insight into the business of hip hop and their personal path to success as well as providing actionable advice that will ultimately help attendees flourish themselves.

On Thursday, Grammy nominated songwriter and producer Ester Dean, will join the Songwriting 101 panel and will judge the "Be Heard" competition featuring performances from five finalists.

Day two of the Summit will feature the aforementioned Quality Control panel along with "The Making Of Since The 80s" with Kei Henderson and Zekiel Nicholson and a performance from DJ Moma, who is also set to participate in a panel discussion titled "Afrobeats Takeover" the same day.

Saturday, T.I. will join Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Eboni K. Williams for "Trap the Vote: Hip Hop & Politics."

Mayor Bottoms will present Sean "Diddy" Combs with the Phoenix Award, Atlanta's "Key to the City."

Local Atlanta legends Jermaine Dupri, Dallas Austin and Rico Wade will lead The Pioneers Panel, a discussion about their storied careers, shaping the sound of Southern rap and how their imprint has influenced modern music. REVOLT Chairman, Sean "Diddy" Combs will host "Diddy Cypher" featuring a curated roster of emerging and prominent artists and producers playing unheard music for an intimate group.

"This is the first big announcement of many for REVOLT Summit in Atlanta," said Sean "Diddy" Combs. "I'm excited that Coach K and Pierre "Pee" Thomas will join me as co-chairs of the Atlanta Summit. We've got many big & exciting announcements to come that will include established artists, leaders & the real next generation of cultural voices."

Unapologetically leading and living hip hop culture, REVOLT's three-day celebratory Atlanta event will be an exclusive gathering of the industry's top players as they engage in groundbreaking conversations, intimate networking opportunities and serve as a resource for young people to both own the business and the culture. The epic cultural happening is the only multi-modal event experience singularly focused on highlighting and elevating Hip Hop by exploring what it means to be authentic and innovative in the space and equipping young people with the necessary tools to build the future as unapologetic barrier breakers.

