Dad's Garage's 'Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival' takes place of Baconfest

ATLANTA - Move over BaconFest, Dad’s Garage Theatre Company is shaking things up this year and rolling out a brand-new concept for its annual fundraiser: Dad’s Garage Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival.
One part festival and one part theatrical weirdness, the inaugural event will feature plenty of beer, delicious food and rides. Attendees will also have the chance to interact one-on-one with Dad’s Garage improvisers in games and carnival booths like the Redneck Wine Tasting, Wheelchair Obstacle Course, Bad Caricatures, and Improvised Erotic Fanfiction.
Set for Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dad’s Garage Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival is for ages 21+ and will take place in and around the theatre’s home in the Old Fourth Ward.
Tickets start at $10 and all proceeds benefit Dad’s Garage Theatre Company.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}