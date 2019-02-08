0 Couples' goals: Date ideas for every type of Atlanta couple

When you see a list of date ideas, it's usually a one-size-fits-all approach. But while you and your significant other may find a night of board or video games to be a great bonding experience, another couple might think it's boring.

One couple may want to get active, while you and your love seek a more relaxing experience. Every couple has its own set of couples’ goals for the ideal date night.

Check out these date suggestions – including some for Valentine's Day – based on the type of couple you are, from artsy to active and everything in between. And if you're like many couples, you may be a combination of several of the following types:

The artsy couple

Make pottery at MudFire

175 Laredo Drive, Decatur. 404-377-8033. https://www.mudfire.com/date-night/

Anyone who's seen the movie "Ghost" knows that making pottery can be very romantic. MudFire studio has regular date night packages you can book, choosing from wheel throwing for that classic pottery experience and hand-building, where you work together on a project like tapas plates. A session can be scheduled during the morning, afternoon or evening, with a special date package available for $110 a couple on Valentine's Day. The price includes clay, firing, glaze, instruction as well as beverages and sweet treats to share with your partner.

Enjoy jazz, films and other events at the High Museum of Art

1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400. https://high.org/event_category/date-nights/page/1.

Spend some quality get-to-know-you time at the High during special date events such as game nights, (which are part art party and part happy hour, with drop-in art making, music, board games and more), jazz nights (with music and drop-in drawing of live, clothed models) and special films. Jazz and game nights are free with regular museum admission and free for members. Films are sometimes free and sometimes have a charge. Although the High doesn't have a Valentine's Day date night scheduled, you can start your celebration early with a film on Feb. 13 or extend it through a jazz night on Feb. 15.

The nerdy couple

Get your game on at Battle & Brew

5920 Roswell Road, Suite A-120, Sandy Springs. 678-940-0239. https://www.battleandbrew.com/.

Fly your nerd flag proudly at Battle & Brew, which bills itself as the largest, oldest and most beloved geek restaurant and bar in Atlanta. Compete against your date in one of Battle & Brew's many console, PC or tabletop games, or impress each other on a themed trivia night, like Harry Potter or Sailor Moon. You can also join in a favorite nerdy pastime – cosplay – on special nights for Disney, Heroes or Anime costumes. The restaurant and bar will also a Broken Hearts Market from 5-10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, where you can pick up a gift for your valentine or engage in some retail therapy if you and your bae have hit a rough patch.

Check out Fernbank After Dark

767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. https://www.fernbankmuseum.org/explore/fernbank-after-dark/.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History has plenty of kid-friendly programming, but on the second Friday of each month, the crowd is age 21 and over. You and your date can enjoy live music, full bars and tapas menus as you explore exhibitions, watch films on a giant screen and have all-new science demonstrations and encounters. Themes and activities regularly change, so if the two of you like the event, you can go back monthly for a different experience.

The active couple

Take a sunset canoeing trip on the Chattahoochee

9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, ext. 238.

https://www.chattnaturecenter.org/

Whether you're an experienced canoeist or it's your first time, try a sunset canoe trip on the Chattahoochee River. You'll be led by guides and experienced naturalists with the Chattahoochee Nature Center, so the two of you will be able to be active together as you learn about the river's wildlife and ecosystem. On a special adults-only evening paddle, you'll also be able to cuddle around a warm campfire as you roast marshmallows. Regular evening canoe trips cost $30 per person for the general public and $25 for members, and adults-only paddles cost $5 more. All equipment is provided.

Partner together for yoga

Various locations

Many yoga studios offer classes specifically designed for partners, with some also offering special Valentine's Day sessions. Nirvana Yoga, for example, has a class that aims to build connection and support and also adds in some chocolate and bubbly to seal the deal. Or book a private Tantric Yoga for Couples class at Pure Motion Yoga to learn partner stretches, gentle massage, breathing and meditation techniques, including some take-home exercises designed to deepen your relationship.

The foodie couple

Learn to cook a new dish

Sur La Table - two locations

Learn to cook a dish together with Sur La Table's weekend classes that are specifically designed for couples age 18 and up. Classes for date nights include romantic themes such as From Paris with Love, Cooking with Wine and Bold Tuscan Flavors (which is also offered on Valentine's Day). In addition to learning how to re-create great meals at home together, you'll also be able to sample each dish. Check Sur La Table's online calendar to find what classes are offered at the Phipps Plaza and Northpoint locations.

Take a food tour

various locations

Spend time with your significant other as you explore local areas, learn about their history and indulge in delicious food and libations. If you'd like to take a tour of Midtown, the Peachtree Food Tour fits the bill. You'll get to make your own craft cocktails and savor Southern favorites like shrimp and grits and locally produced foods and wines. To find out what Marietta restaurants have to offer and learn about its history, architecture and culture, book a Marietta Square Food Tour. You and your date will get to enjoy tastings and sips at seven stops.

