ATLANTA - Looking for a little exclusivity on your next night out? Head to 12, The Roof at Ponce City Market's newest social club.
12 is a sophisticated, intimate space above RFD Social. The club specializes in hard-to-find spirits, classic cocktails and its own unique creations that change nightly. The club also offers a small plate menu with selections including goat cheese-stuffed peppadews and apricots, shrimp cocktail and foie gras pâté.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this experience to Atlanta – it’s completely different from anything the city has seen,” said Mandy Slater, co-founder of Slater Hospitality and the owner and operator of The Roof. “Our team has been traveling to cocktail bars and clubs across the U.S. and abroad gathering inspiration from the best in the world. We just want as many people as possible to enjoy this truly unique experience on The Roof, with the best bird’s eye view of Atlanta.”
For non-members, a $50 per person minimum spend deposit is required to make a reservation for up to four guests.
In addition to non-member reservations, 12 will continue to accept new applications for annual memberships. Member benefits include club use without paying a deposit, complimentary access to The Roof and its events, preferred reservations at 9 Mile Station, monthly curated food and cocktail tastings, preferred meeting and event pricing, and the ability to bring up to three guests per visit.
