Climb Aboard the Millennium Falcon at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA - "Star Wars" fans, get ready!
The Millennium Falcon, the ship that reportedly made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, will soon be docked at a spot in the galaxy not so far away.
A replica of the interior of the iconic ship, as it appears in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," will be open to explore during “May the Fourth” weekend starting with Star Wars Night at the Atlanta Braves game.
Constructed by skilled fan builders, the Falcon’s hold and cockpit reproduce in every detail the interior set seen in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," from the iconic holochess game table to the dazzling control panels lining the cockpit. With the Falcon’s reputation for blasting out of docking bays at lightspeed, you’ll definitely want to swing by and have your photo taken.
It's FREE to check it out, but you have to have a ticket.
Complimentary timed event tickets will be available at one of the Atlanta Braves ticketing windows on a “first-come, first-served” basis starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets will only be available for same-day visits to the Millennium Falcon Experience.
