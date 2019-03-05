Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Alpharetta

Discover the "luck of the Irish" this St. Patrick's Day at Avalon in Alpharetta.
On March 15 from 6 to 10 p.m., lads and lassies are invited to don their favorite green attire and head to Avalon in Alpharetta for the mixed-use destination’s fifth annual Luck of Avalon St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Featuring live music, green beer and plenty of Irish flair, Luck of Avalon is perfect for leprechauns of all ages.
Before the event officially kicks off, guests are invited to experience a special Irish performance from King O’Sullivan School of Irish Dance at 5:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., North Georgia Pipes and Drums will take the stage in the Plaza for a traditional bagpipe and drum performance.
After this classic Irish introduction, the party officially begins with live entertainment from Creativity Band, and revelers are invited to do the Irish jig on the dance floor all night long.
To spread Irish cheer, North Georgia Pipes and Drums will take their music to the streets and continue performing along The Boulevard until 7 p.m. In addition, little leprechauns can enjoy family fun face painting until 9 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}