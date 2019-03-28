ATLANTA - Celebrate spring on The Roof at Ponce City Market on Saturday, Apr. 20 at the Spring Fling.
The rain or shine event will kick off with family-friendly fun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include face painters, balloon artists, a bubble play zone and a paint with nature station, and DJ Grace. Children and adults will also be able to enjoy complimentary access to Skyline Park’s heege tower and three-story slide.
After 5 p.m., the rooftop will transform into an adults-only destination with bubble golf and a flower magician. Guests will also be able to dance the night away as DJ Fadelf spins from 7-11 p.m.
Additionally, guests can catch spring fever at the VIP experience, which will be limited to 250 guests, and will include curated light bites, a rosé tasting and live band. Exclusive to VIP guests, attendees will receive three drink tickets for custom rosé cocktails. In addition to seating in a tented, climate-controlled space, VIP guests also have access to everything on The Roof during the Spring Fling event.
Tickets are $15 per adult and $10 per child. VIP tickets are $50.
