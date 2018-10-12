Celebrate Pride this weekend

Pride parties
HRC at Empire State South. The HRC will host its 17th annual Pride Brunch from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 14. The $100 tickets include two hours of bottomless brunch cocktails, a Southern brunch catered by Empire State South, music and view of the Pride Parade.
Empire State South, 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. act.hrc.org/page/29515/-/
The Hideaway. Watch the Pride Parade live Oct. 14 from The Hideaway, with drink specials on Red Hare, Smirnoff, Tito's and Bud Light, along with snacks and light food.
1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-874-8247, atlantahideaway.com/
Livingston Restaurant + Bar. The Georgian Terrace Hotel’s restaurant is hosting a Pride Parade viewing party from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14. The $75 VIP package includes a reserved seat on the terrace, a brunch buffet and a choice of Bloody Mary, mimosa or mint julep and three-hour parking. Brunch with seating inside the restaurant is also available for $28. DJ Yvonne Monet will provide music during the party.
659 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-898-8300, livingstonatlanta.com/
ALT 105.7 at Marquee Club. The radio station is hosting a Pride Parade viewing party from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 14 for $58 including music from 105.7 DJs, bites, access to the Marquee Club rooftop and main floor.
660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. foxtheatre.org/marquee-club
Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours. The restaurant is hosting its annual Drag Queen Brunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 13. The $25 tickets include brunch dishes such as Pimento Cheese Grits, Scrambled Eggs with Chives and Southern Marinated Fried Chicken and performances from local drag queen including Sandy Springs and Amber Divine.
1133 Huff Road, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com/
Pride specials
Minero. In celebration of Pride, Minero is serving a rainbow-themed dish from Oct. 12-14. The Pickled Shrimp Huarache is made with rainbow masa, avocado mash and coconut avocado crema.
Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-532-1580, mineroatlanta.com/
UrbanTree Cidery. The cidery -- which will participate in Pride festivities all weekend at Piedmont Park -- is hosting a special wedding venue competition beginning this weekend. Couples are invited to submit their love stories for the opportunity to host their wedding at the Westside tasting room for free (drinks, catering, staff and taxes not included).
1465 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-855-5546, urbantreecidery.com
Second Self Beer Company. The brewery is bringing back its limited edition Pride can design, featuring the colors of the Pride flag against the Atlanta skyline for its ATaLe beer Oct. 12-14. A portion of proceeds from sales of the Pride can will be donated to Lost-n-Found Youth, Inc., an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization that works to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ and sexual minority youth.
1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta. 678-916-8035, secondselfbeer.com/on-tap
