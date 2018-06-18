Captains, volunteers needed for C.A.S.T. for Kids

ATLANTA - Looking for an unforgettable morning of fishing and boating? Then, C.A.S.T. for Kids is looking for you.
C.A.S.T. for Kids is an event designed to provide children with disabilities, ages 5-17, the opportunity to enjoy a quality, outdoor recreational experience through the sport of fishing.
Through a joyful day of fishing, kids, their families and community volunteers come together for an explosion of fun and inspiration.
The next event in the Atlanta area is on Aug. 11 at Lake Lanier and will include two to three hours of fishing.
Organizers are looking for both volunteers and boat captains to help with the event. Click on castforkids.org/event/lakelanier/ to register for either. The organization has reached capacity for participating kids. Any kids who register now will be placed on a waitlist.
C.A.S.T for Kids Foundation hosts annual fishing and boating events across America.
