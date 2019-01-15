Broadway in Atlanta musical 'Waitress' includes 2 young Atlanta stars

ATLANTA - "Waitress" sets up shop at the Fox Theatre in February, and when it does, a couple of young Atlanta actors will be part of the production.
"Waitress" tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's film of the same name, Jenna dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage and small town. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor give her a shot at both.
The musical features music by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareillas.
As part of the Tony-nominated musical coming to Atlanta, the production held an open audition for the character of Lulu. Lulu is Jenna's daughter, and the production holds auditions for the character at each tour stop. Two girls are chosen for the role, with each girl taking part in four performances.
Riley Fuller and Harper Allegra were chosen for the part. Fuller is a 5-year-old from East Cobb. Allegra is a 6-year-old who lives in Buckhead. Both have done recitals in the past, but this will be their first production.
"Waitress" will be at the Fox Theatre from Feb. 5 to Feb. 10.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}