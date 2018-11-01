0 Big changes coming to Atlantic Station

ATLANTA - Changes are coming to Atlantic Station.

Barricades are up around the heart of the Atlanta destination as demolition begins to make way for a slate of new buildings and tenants, as well as a re-imagining of the mixed-use neighborhood’s central green space.

All retail developments are currently on target to debut in the Fall of 2019.

Changes include three brand new buildings within the park: a new Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern to the north, and two new 3,000 square-foot “jewel box” retail buildings, one located to the east with retail and restaurant space that will also house the newly-renovated concierge facility for the property and a second-story private event space overlooking the park.

Central Park itself will also undergo a massive transformation. The green space will be expanded to almost double its current size,. At the southern end of the park, a new interactive water feature will be added. Shade canopies will provide relief from the sun. A giant LED video screen will show movies under the stars. East and West District Avenues will be closed, and their height raised to match the existing curb and sidewalk, creating a wider and more human-scaled pedestrian-only experience between 18th and 19th Streets.

“The pace of change in Atlantic Station has been fast, and the demolition starting this week in the central park is a major milestone in the overall evolution,” said Nick Garzia, Hines director of retail leasing. “This project is going to change more in the next 18 months than it has in the past decade. In a sense, we are well on our way to fulfilling the project’s original overall vision, but have updated it for current trends and opportunities. As density continues to rise west of the connector, the importance of this project in the years ahead is only going to grow.”

This comes on the heels of recent announcements about the in-progress construction of two new office buildings, Atlantic Yards and T3 West Midtown; a new Embassy Suites Hotel; a 300+ unit apartment building by AMLI; and the remodeling of numerous retail spaces and welcoming of new retail tenants. Also, earlier this month, Peachtree Hotel Group announced it had purchased a site along 17th Street in Atlantic Station where it plans to add to its portfolio of hotel projects.

“A year from now, Atlantic Station is going to look and feel completely different,” Garzia continued. “Not only will there be exciting new restaurants, shops and entertainment offerings, but the architecture will have begun to shift from the unified all-brick exteriors to a style that encourages individuality and variety."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.