Beer Mansion pops up in Atlanta next month

Brooklyn Brewery, the New York City-based craft beer pioneer, is bringing the Beer Mansion to Atlanta on Sept. 14. The all-night music and beer festival is billed as “unofficially kicking off this year’s Music Midtown,” with a line-up that includes DIIV, Fantasy Guys, Neighbor Lady, Deep State, Lingua Franca, Material Girls, and a late night DJ set from Kishi Bashi.
The Beer Mansion will feature popular and rare beers from Brooklyn, as well as Atlanta’s Wild Heaven Brewery. Also on the bill, a local artists market curated by Mammal Gallery, plus contests, games, and food from Bon Ton and OK YAKI Japanese pop-up.
In between sets, Mansion guests can play through an interactive arcade courtesy of Joystick Gamebar, snap a photo in an oversized Blundstone boot photo booth, channel their inner musician with Orange Amps and stop by Essentia water hydration stations.
Tickets go on sale today and include full access to the event, all live shows and a can of Brooklyn Lager at check in. Additional food and beer available for purchase.
Brooklyn Brewery is also throwing a pre-party Sept. 13 at Victory Sandwich Bar in Inman Park, no tickets required. Hear music from DJ Caleb, New Madrid and DRAKKAR NOIR plus get hand-crafted George Dickel cocktails and lots of beer.
Pre-party. 7-11 p.m. Sept 13. Free. Victory Sandwich Bar, 913 Bernina Ave., Atlanta.
Beer Mansion. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Sept. 14. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. 787 Windsor, Atlanta.
