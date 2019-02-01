Barry Sanders, Baker Mayfield, others expected at Super Bowl Live

Some of the NFL's best are expected to make appearances at Super Bowl Live on Friday.
Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield are both scheduled to attend the event.
Super Bowl Live is open from 2 to 10 p.m. in Centennial Olympic Park.
FULL LIST OF SCHEDULED APPEARANCES:
Ford
- Nate Burleson (3 to 4 p.m.)
- Anthony Munoz (5 to 6 p.m.)
- Kevin Faulk (7 to 8 p.m.)
Tostitos Cantina
- Barry Sanders (4 to 6 p.m.)
- Baker Mayfield (5:30 to 7 p.m.)
Bridgestone
- Josh Allen (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.)
Patriots Team House
- Ben Coates (5 to 6:30 p.m.)
- Lawyer Milloy (6:30 to 8 p.m.)
Concerts
- Lea Culver (5 p.m)
- The Jacks (6 p.m.)
- Hearty Har (7 p.m.)
- Heroes & Villains (8 p.m.)
- ATLiens (9 p.m.)
Super Bowl Live is free and open to the public. CLICK HERE for more information.
