Atlanta is home to 1 of best food halls in the country

There are a ton of food halls throughout the metro area. However, one is a standout, because it has been recently named one of the tastiest in the country.
Thrillist, a lifestyle publication, recently released its 17 Best Food Halls In America list, which rounds up the yummiest and trendiest all-in-one food spots across the United States.
To determine the ranking, the publication’s experts scoured the 50 states for the food halls with the most style, essence and overall execution. They said all of their picks “have one key component in common: they are all places you will certainly want to visit.”
Atlanta’s Ponce City Market made the cut, “despite not featuring a single Chick-fil-A or a Waffle House,” the authors wrote. Instead, Thrillist praised the food and shopping center for its cuisine variety, wooden decor and luxury apartments right above the space.
W.H. Stiles Fish Camp received a special shout out for its crispy fish sandwich and new fish offering each day.
Before Ponce City Market became a shopping and dining hot spot, the development lived many lives throughout the 20th century including serving as the backdrop for Atlanta’s baseball teams Atlanta Crackers and Black Crackers and as the South’s train-stop headquarters for Sears, Roebuck & Co.
Since 2014, the landmark, located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood and linked directly to the BeltLine, has been home to dozens of eateries, boutiques and activities.
