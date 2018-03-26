Atlanta bar named the best for beer in the country

A popular Atlanta bar and a Savannah pub were named to a national list of best drinking establishments in the country.
Nightclub & Bar Media Group selected winners across 18 different categories for its 2018 Nightclub & Bar Awards, which “identify individuals and venues from across the nation that showcase extraordinary expertise and innovation in bar, nightclub and lounge concepts that push the industry to evolve while setting new trends.”
Porter Beer Bar in Little 5 Points was named Beer Bar of the Year. while The Rail Pub in Savannah was named Dive Bar of the Year.
Open at 1156 Euclid Ave. since 2008, Porter offers more than 400 beers as well as a menu of upscale pub food.
