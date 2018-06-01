0 An Atlanta millennial's guide to summer

Whatever you're into − oceans, concerts ... knitting − it's just better in summer.

The warm rays and longer days are full of bliss; creating a laid-back atmosphere in which it's easy to lose track of time.

That's why we put together this most summery summary of all things fun in the warmer months. (You’re welcome.)

Chase down an ice cream truck.

Running down the street in the name of ice cream sounds pretty fun, but, unfortunately, those treasured summertime trucks are hard to come by. Still, Atlanta has plenty of options to satisfy your sweet tooth. King of Pops and Jake's near the Beltline might be more familiar, but here are others worth checking out.

Caffe Antico

1077 Hemphill Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-702-0419.

Jeni's

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-6050.

Jeni's also has three other locations in the metro Atlanta and north metro area.

Paolo's Gelato

1025 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-647-0055.

Catch a flick

A night in with Netflix is never a bad idea, but summer calls for a more adventurous way to watch movies. Check out what's happening at the Plaza Theatre, take a date to the drive-in or gamble on an indie movie. Butter up your popcorn, sit back and relax.

Starlight Six Drive-In

2000 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-627-3641.

Midtown Art Cinema

931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-879-0160.

UA Tara Cinemas 4

2345 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 844-462-7342.

Indulge with the absolute best cocktails

A little stress never hurt anybody, especially with a cocktail in hand. There's a plethora of places to blow off steam and relax: local breweries, late night at Marcel, or bar hopping in East Atlanta. Pick your poison, Atlanta's a watering hole waiting to be swigged.

8 Arm

710 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-875-5856.

The SOS Tiki Bar

340 Church St., Decatur. 404-377-9308.

Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-458-6838.

Get to know Atlanta's past

"What'll ya have...What'll ya have?" The city of Atlanta is growing at an exponential rate, and there's traffic to prove it. Take a day or two to stop and smell the roses, learn about the city's roots and what it took to get us where we are today. Appreciate ancestry with a stroll through historic Oakland Cemetery. If that's too spooky for you, check out these other monumental places.

MLK Jr. National Historic Site

450 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-331-5190.

Delta Flight Museum

1060 Delta Blvd. B-914, Atlanta. 404-715-7886.

Atlanta History Center

130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000.

Do your body good

The most dreaded part of the day doesn't have to be all blood, sweat and tears. Atlanta offers a variety of hot fitness trends that make you feel good while having fun. If you're looking for something on a budget and simple(ish), go for a jog, pull up YouTube video workouts, or attend a free fitness class on the BeltLine. For the fitness fiends, challenge yourself with a 5K, master the art of aerial at Sky Gym, or hike the entirety of Panther Creek Trail or maybe a trail a little closer to town. Get moving!

Sky Gym

6780 Roswell Road NE, Studio D100, Sandy Springs. 404-309-9696.

The Daily

Westside: 981 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. NW #108, Entrance 3, Atlanta. 404-549-7803. Westside location parking info. Inman Park: 900 Dekalb Avenue NE #600, Atlanta.

Vibe Ride

Midtown: 950 West Peachtree St. NW #225, Atlanta. 470-225-6195. Grant Park: 519 Memorial Drive SE, Suite A09, Atlanta. 470-252-8423.

Get your back up off the wall

Grab some friends or a loved one and have a night on the town −dancing is not only fun, but it's also good for you. Let loose and get groovy at Johnny's Hideaway (there's a line on the weekends, so be prepared), or head to the Virginia-Highland area for some rhythm and blues. Check out these other notable dance venues.

The Sound Table

483 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-835-2534.

Mary's

1287 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-4411.

Loca Luna

550-C Amsterdam Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-875-4494.

Go outside ... and do outside things

Everything is better on a sunny, breezy day. Think about it: riding bikes, planting a garden, sipping lemonade and wishing summer would never end ... all better. But seriously, soak up all the vitamin D while you can. Set up tent and camp, get on the water, or go on a picnic -- a night picnic with a bottle of wine is a great way to top an evening. Breathe all the fresh air you can.

Zoo Atlanta

800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-5600.

Sweetwater Creek State Park

1750 Mt. Vernon Road, Lithia Springs. 770-732-5871.

Shoot the Hooch

203 Azalea Drive, Roswell. 770-650-1008.

Volunteer

Summer is full of things to do and memories to share. One great way to be thankful for all the summer fun is to give back time or service to those in need. Volunteering can challenge you to get outside your comfort zone and make a difference where our city needs it most.

Anything from walking furry friends at the local doggy daycare and serving a meal or contributing to a cause like From Darkness To Life (an outreach program that provides toiletry care packages to drug rehabilitation, recovery facilities and to the homeless affected by addiction in our community), volunteering does a heart good any time of the year.

Covenant House Georgia

1559 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta. 404-589-0163.

PAWS Atlanta

5287 Covington Highway, Decatur. 770-593-1155.

Trees Atlanta

225 Chester Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-522-4097.

