Alpharetta to host Memorial Day tribute

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The city of Alpharetta will pay tribute to the men and women who have fought and died for the United States.
The city is teaming up with the Rotary Club of Alpharetta to host the 5th Annual Memorial Day Tribute on Monday.
Music begins at 9 a.m. The programs starts at 9:30 a.m.
The keynote speech will be given by Brigadier General Thomas H. Blackstock Jr. The event will include the laying of the wreath, rifle salute and a performance of "Taps" performed by 2019 Alpharetta High School graduate Nick Amundsen.
The free event is open to the public.
