0 7 places that will scare the crap out of you...for Halloween

Bone-chilling buildings, eerie trails and even stranger worlds are guaranteed situations for horrifying fun this fall.

Across the nation, major cities and whistle-stop towns take All Hallows' Eve to astronomical extremes to give the masses iconic, horror movie-like scares and amusement.

So if you really want to get the crap scared out of you, these Halloween hot spots for 2018 will definitely do it:

CALIFORNIA

The Haunted Hotel

424 Market St.

San Diego, California 92101

hauntedhotel.com

Once ranked as the No. 1 "Scariest Haunt in America" for good reason: It plunges you straight to the depths of horror on its all-new "Hellevator," then you're led down heart-pounding hallways before literally ending up in the hotel's morgue. As the longest-running haunt in San Diego, the hotel shows guests its sinister side to the hospitality industry.

Check in on Wednesdays, and the establishment goes completely lights out, providing you with free glow necklaces as your only guiding light to leave.

• Open through Oct. 31 on varying weekdays and weekends. Click here for specific dates and times.

• Prices: General admission is $20; VIP admission is $30. Click here for additional ticket price details.

GEORGIA

Dahlonega Ghost Tours

19 E. Main St.

Upstairs Porch Suite F

Dahlonega, Georgia 30533

dahlonegawalkingtours.com

Always wanted to become a Ghostbuster? Here's your chance. Tucked away in the foothills of the Georgia mountains, Dahlonega is home to a few haunting stories. Put your running — not walking — shoes on, because these guided tours will have you confronting paranormal activity and other ghostly happenings throughout the city streets, inside historic buildings and in between back alleys.

• Opens at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night

• Prices: Range from $5 for kids to $20 for adults. Click here for additional ticket price details.

Netherworld

2076 W. Park Place Blvd.

Stone Mountain, Georgia 30087

fearworld.com

Known for two decades now as one of America's "Best Haunts," Netherworld is a walk-through freight fest that features hair-raising special effects and realistic monsters waiting around almost every corner. This Hollywood-worthy production takes guest through a goosebumps-triggering labyrinth of vampires, ghosts, witches and creatures never seen or heard of before.

• Open until Oct. 31 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight and from Nov. 1 to 4 on Sunday through Thursday between 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Click here for additional dates and times.

• Prices: Range from $23 to $35. Click here for additional ticket price details.

NEW YORK

I Survived the Room

4711 Van Dam St.

Long Island City, New York City 11101

isurvivedtheroom.com

It's basically team building — in terror. I Survived the Room puts groups in nerve-racking escape rooms, and if you don't figure out how to break free, you don't leave. Whether you're shackled and locked inside a hospital or battling waves of zombies, it's up to the team to figure out clues or obstacles quickly in order to dodge each horror story.

• Open Wednesdays through Sundays at select times. Click here for details.

• Prices: Range from $25 to $33, depending on the specific room experience. Click here for additional ticket price details.

OHIO

Dayton Scream Park

5117 Valley St.

Dayton, Ohio 45424

daytonscreampark.com

Featuring brand-new scary attractions for this year, this popular park is riddled with trails, traps and more than 60 live monsters. Try to make your way through 30-plus spooky scenes that heighten your senses and send your emotions racing.

•Open from dark to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through the weekend of Oct. 28.

•Prices: Experience one haunted trail, two haunted houses and the park's complex maze for $20.

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

4392 Swishers Mill Road

Lewisburg, Ohio 45338

hauntedcaveatlewisburg.com

It's known as the "World's Longest Haunt," and USA Today's "No. 1 10Best Haunted Attractions" for 2018. Lewisburg Haunted Cave is a real, limestone cave that actually shelters nearly 30,000 live bats. Brave mortals travel 80 feet below ground to encounter ghouls along 500 feet of spooky bridges with occasional stops along the way.

•Open from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 19 and 26 and 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 20 and 27. Click here for hours of operation.

•Prices: Range from $8 for kids 10 and under to $22 for adults. Click here for additional ticket price details.

TEXAS

ScreamWorld

2225 N. Sam Houston Pkwy

Houston, Texas 77038

screamworld.com

Enter a world where marsh monsters and reptiles attempt to torment you in the Voodoo Swamp; crazy clowns take you through a maze to hunt you down; and zombies are on the graveyard prowl for fresh flesh. And there's still more. ScreamWorld includes various attractions that scare guests into places the living normally stay away from.

• Open 7:30 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; and 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Halloween. Click here for dates and times.

• Prices: Ranges from $19 to $39. Click here for ticket prices using the calendar table.

