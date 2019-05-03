0 6 unique ideas for Mother's Day in and around Atlanta

Spend Mother’s Day enjoying a mixture of activities ranging from rain-or-shine festivals and a fashion show to evening concerts. Let her paint the town red, show off her fancy footwork, collect art, sing her favorite songs from the 60s and walk through a butterfly garden. These six events will help make Mother’s Day something for Mom to remember.

Fashion show at Phipps Plaza

Kick off Mother’s Day weekend in style. Lilly Pulitzer, Chico’s, Soma Intimates, White House Black Market and all Phipps retailers will host a fashion show featuring NBC 11’s Natisha Lance and CNN reporter, Tomeka Jones, who will be journalists-turned-models. After the show, fashionistas can head to Davio’s Northern Italian Restaurant, an event partner, for a post-runway reception with complimentary light bites and a cocktail cash bar. To RSVP, email lauren@davios.com by May 9.

The fashion show starts at noon; reception at 2 p.m. Free. 3500 Peachtree Road NE. simon.com/mall/phipps-plaza.

Atlanta Botanical Garden

At the Gardens for Connoisseurs Tour, guests participate in a self-guided tour of nine private home gardens throughout metro Atlanta, including Midtown, Buckhead, Sandy Springs and Decatur. Each home will feature professionally designed and green-thumb gardens as part of this 35th annual event.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 11-12. $22 - $35. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., atlantabg.org.

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

If she’s interested in arts and outdoors, Mom will love attending this art festival, which features almost 200 painters, photographers, leather and metal artisans, jewelers and more. Guests can also participate in hands-on activities, view artist demonstrations, enjoy live entertainment, indulge in food truck offerings, let kids have fun in the play area or simply take a stroll.

10 a.m-5 p.m. May 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 12. Free. 4469 Stella Dr. NW, Atlanta. chastainparkartsfestival.com.

Live performance at Venkman’s

Belt out lyrics and groove the night away at a live performance by mother-daughter duo, Keisha and Kourtney Jackson during the Ladies of 60s Soul concert. The pair will sing soulful tunes by Tina Turner, Gladys Knight, the Supremes, the Ronettes, Dionne Warwick and more. If Keisha and Kourtney look familiar, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Both regularly sing with the Yacht Rock Revue, and Keisha has toured with OutKast, Big Boi (for his individual album) and Erykah Badu.

7 p.m. May 12. $10-$18. 740 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta. 470-225-6162, venkmans.com.

Sweet Auburn Springfest

Revived, recharged and renewed is the theme for the 35th annual Sweet Auburn Springfest which features shopping, face painting, live music, food and freebies for visitors of all ages in downtown Atlanta. Be sure to bring the whole family, including grandmas. Previous festivals featured line dancing and grandmas showed the young’uns how to do more than a two-step.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 11; 1-8 p.m. May 12. Free. Sweet Auburn Springfest, 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., sweetauburn.com.

Chattahoochee Nature Center

Nature-loving moms will enjoy hiking, horticulture, a walk in the butterfly garden (since butterflies are said to bring good luck), wildlife programs and free admission from noon-7 p.m. on Mother’s Day. When moms are ready to celebrate under the stars, visit the Center for the Sundays on the River concert series which will feature bluegrass singer Lindsay Lou. Keep it cozy with a picnic basket and blanket or opt for table and lawn seating.

7 p.m. May 12. $16-$20 for concert series. 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. chattnaturecenter.org.

