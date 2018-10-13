6 contestants try to live in a coffin for 30 hours, win $300

AUSTELL, Ga. - Would you live in a coffin for 30 hours for $300 in cash and prizes?
Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating Fright Fest 2018 with the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge.
Six coffin dwellers were chosen to spend 30 hours in a coffin, from 1 p.m. on Saturday, to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Coffin dwellers are allowed to bring a friend along during Fright Fest operating hours, but they must brave the nonoperating hours alone. Well, not exactly alone -- some of our Fright Fest Freaks will be lurking about in the darkness.
Anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason, with the exception of the designated bathroom breaks, will be out of the contest.
The coffin dweller remaining after the 30 hours will receive $300, two 2019 gold season passes and a Fright Fest prize package.
