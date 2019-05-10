By: Mary Caldwell, For the AJC

0 16 things to do with mom this weekend for Mother's Day

Whether your mom enjoys outdoor activities or would rather be pampered at brunch, you'll be able to find a metro Atlanta Mother's Day event to take her to this weekend. Plenty of other happenings, like a Beach Bash or barbecue festival, also provide great ways to spend time together.

Check out the following 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Cobb

Mother's Day: Brushes + Brunch. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11. $45 in advance, $55 at the door. Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell. 404-65-0700. https://artzybella.com/event/mothersday/.

Treat mom to a delicious brunch and beverage bar along with her choice of creating painting or pottery. She'll also receive a sweet treat and a small gift to take home.

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival. 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 10 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. https://smokeonthelake.org/.

Barbecue is the star, but you'll also be able to enjoy a free outdoor concert from 8-10 p.m. on Friday. Proceeds will be distributed among several local charities.

Cobb Master Gardener Garden Tour. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11. $15 advance tickets, $20 day of tour, free for kids 17 and under. 770-528-4070. https://www.cobbmastergardeners.com/.

Six gardens are featured in the 17th annual tour, and you can visit them in any order. Young kids will be able to do easy, hands-on activities to make Mother's Day gifts, and proceeds benefit school and community gardens and horticultural educational programs in Cobb County.

Kennesaw Grand Prix Swift Cantrell Concert. 6 p.m. packet pickup and late registration, 7:30 a.m. 1-Mile Fun Run, 8 a.m. 5K and 8:55 a.m. Tot Trot. Saturday, May 11. $15-$25. Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw. https://kennesawgrandprix.com/the-six-races/.

The first of this year's Kennesaw Grand Prix 5K Series gets underway Saturday, and each race has a festival-like atmosphere with music and information on health, exercise and nutrition. Proceeds will support local non-profits.

DeKalb

REI Mother's Day Kayak Tour with Lunch. 10 a.m. Sunday, May 12. $80. Stone Mountain Park – Lakeside Beach Pavilion, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. https://www.rei.com.

Make memories with mom on a five- to seven-mile paddle with great views of the mountain. Lunch and the use of touring kayaks is included in the price.

Decatur Lantern Parade. Gather after 8 p.m. for 9 p.m. parade. Friday, May 10. Free. Starts at Color Wheel Studio, 508 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. http://decaturartsfestival.com/festival-events/lantern-parade/.

Light up the night in Decatur with your battery-powered lanterns, hats, parasols and more as you join the parade to the downtown square.

Dunwoody Art Festival. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 11 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Free. Dunwoody Village Parkway between Vernon Road and Jiffy Lube. http://www.splashfestivals.com/.

Shop an artists' market at the 10th annual Dunwoody Art Festival while you listen to music and let the kids enjoy rides, crafts and games.

Georgia Grown Artisan Market. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Emory Point, 855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta. https://www.facebook.com/.

Find a unique handcrafted gift for Mother's Day from artisans gathered on the Emory Point lawn. You'll be able to buy cheeses, flavored and seasoned pecans, jams, soaps and lotions, gourmet sauces and much more.

North Fulton

Mother's Day Open House. 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Free. Barrington Hall, 535 Barrington Drive, Roswell, Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell and Smith Plantation, 935 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell. https://www.roswellgov.com/.

In honor of Mom, your family can visit Roswell's Southern Trilogy Historic House Museums for free on Mother's Day. Bring a non-perishable item or canned good for North Fulton Community Charities.

Tea with "Beatrix Potter." 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11. $10 per person. Barrington Hall, 535 Barrington Drive, Roswell. 770-640-3855 for reservations. https://www.roswellgov.com/.

Atlanta actress Holly Stevenson brings Beatrix Potter and her characters to life with storytelling and puppets. An afternoon tea, crafts and games are also included.

Family Health and Wellness Expo. 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Free. Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. https://www.facebook.com/.

Learn about keeping your family healthy with free screenings, demonstrations, healthy treats and samples. Kids' activities will be provided.

Celebrate Freedom Rodeo. 6-10 p.m. Friday, May 10. $15 general admission, $10 kids age 5-12, kids 4 and under free. Wills Park Equestrian Center, 11915 Wills Road, Alpharetta. https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/.

Festival food, vendors and kids' activities kick off the fun starting at 6 p.m., and the rodeo, which starts at 8 p.m., includes bull riding, roping and more.

Gwinnett

Movie on the Lawn. 8 p.m. Friday, May 10. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville. https://www.lawrencevillega.org/.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets and spread out to enjoy the fun classic film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

Fast Track 5K Run/Walk. 8 a.m. Saturday, May 11. $30. Town Green, 3167 Main St., Duluth. https://www.active.com/.

Hosted by the Southeastern Railway Museum and the City of Duluth, this fifth annual race is USATF-certified and an AJC Peachtree Road Race pre-qualifier. Proceeds will help support the museum's educational, restoration and preservation efforts.

Loganville Carnival. Continues Friday, May 10-Sunday, May 12. Free admission with charge for ride tickets. Field next to City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Road, Loganville. https://www.loganville-ga..

Get on your favorite rides and treat yourself to a funnel cake or other fried dessert as you have fun at the carnival.

Snellville Beach Blast. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Town Green in front of City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville. https://snellvilletourism.com.

Oak Road in Snellville will be transformed into a beach with 70 tons of soft white sand. Bring chairs or beach blankets to spread out on the sand, and you can also enjoy activities such as a hula hoop contest. A band will entertain the crowd from 3-5 p.m.

