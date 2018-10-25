0 14 spooky ways to celebrate Halloween in metro Atlanta

Goons, goblins and ghosts are all around, which means the Halloween season is officially upon us.

Whether you’re looking for family fun at a festival or an eerie adventure through a haunted house or maze, there are plenty of spooky happenings across the metro area.

Check out the list below to solidify your plans for the scary holiday.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia

The amusement park has a host of fun rides and attractions to try at the annual fest. You can walk through scare zones, get lost in the haunted mazes and hang out for a slew of live performances.

6 p.m.-midnight Friday; noon-midnight Saturday-Sunday; 5-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Through Oct. 31. $41.99-$56.99. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell. 770-739-3400, sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Georgia A-Scary-Um

There is something for everyone in the family at the Georgia Aquarium. From cocktail parties to trick-or-treat nights to dance socials, there’s no shortage of fun you can have amongst the sea animals.

Various dates through Oct. 31. Various prices. Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000, georgiaaquarium.org.

Crawl-Oween

The annual party is back for the third year. Your ticket comes with a few perks, too, like a complimentary beer, entry into a costume contest and admission to an exclusive after-party.

8 p.m. Oct. 26. $20-$30. Neighbor’s Pub, 752 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5440, neighborsatlanta.com.

Boo at the Zoo

Spend your day with your favorite wildlife creatures by heading to the zoo. Dress in your costume and prepare to sample treats, play carnival games and ride on the Boo train. And be sure to check out the pumpkin carving demo to learn how to make your own perfect creation.

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27-28. Free for members. $25.99 for adults, $21.99 for seniors 65 and older, $17.99 for children ages 3-11. 800 Cherokee Ave., Atlanta. 404-624-5600, zooatlanta.org.

Haunted Sandy Springs

Heritage Sandy Springs Museum is celebrating the holiday with a night of entertainment. The free event will offer live music, psychic readings, a s’mores bar, face painting and a movie screening of “Hocus Pocus.” Food, drinks and tickets for the Haunted Cemetery Tours will also be available for purchase.

6-10:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Free. Heritage Sandy Springs Museum, 6110 Blue Stone Road, Sandy Springs. 404-851-9111, heritagesandysprings.org.

‘The Ghastly Dreadfuls’

Celebrate the frightful occasion with a night of creepy stories, songs and dances from around the globe. Hear new tales and old favorites, and dress in costume for the ultimate experience.

Through Oct 27. $20-$35. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391, puppet.org.

Brick-or-Treat at Legoland

Wear your spookiest outfit to compete in the costume competition and stick around to meet some of your favorite Lego characters. You can also hit up the scavenger hunt, snack on some treats and snag a Lego Frankenstein build while supplies last.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Monday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Through Oct. 29. $20.95. Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta, 3500 Peachtree Road NE G-1, Atlanta. 404-848-9252, atlanta.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.

Haunted Pink Trap House at 13 Stories

The original Pink Trap House may be up for demolition, but 2 Chainz has collaborated with 13 Stories to reincarnate it as a hip-hop-themed haunted house. Inspired by some of the most iconic scenes from urban classic films, the expedition through the home includes three phases.

7-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; 7-11:59 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Through Nov. 11. $22-$78. 13 Stories Haunted House, 329 Temple Ave., Newnan. 770-251-9911, 13storieshauntedhouse.com.

Fall-O-Ween Fest

Make your way to the Home Depot Backyard by Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first-ever Fall-O-Ween Fest. Family and friends can participate in lawn games, take part in trunk-or-treat and trek through the hay maze. Attendees can also enjoy an outdoor showing of “Coco” with popcorn and drinks.

5-9 p.m. Oct. 27. Free, registration is required. The Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, thehomedepotbackyard.com.

Haunted Heights at Skyline Park

Skyline Park, on the rooftop of Ponce City Market, is being transformed into a sinister scene full of evil queens, witches and puppet-masters for a night. Munch on some yummy bites and quench your thirst with specialty drinks. Then peruse the space for lots of boardwalk games and prizes.

5-11 p.m. Oct. 27. $50. Skyline Park, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1530, skylineparkatlanta.com.

SweetWater Scream

Visit SweetWater for a quest through an interactive haunted journey to “rescue” the brewery’s newest beer. Along the way, you can sip on a cold brew with your buddies as you complete the mission.

8 p.m.-midnight Oct. 25-31. $30. SweetWater Brewing Co. Inc., 195 Ottley Drive, Atlanta. 404-691-2537, sweetwaterbrew.com.

‘Woodland Spirits’

View one of the latest displays at Fernbank Museum of Natural History. “Woodland Spirits” draws inspiration from literature for a ghostly exhibition of paintings, sculptures and more. You can even save some change on an admission ticket by dressing in costume.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Through Nov. 11. $27 for adults, $25 for seniors 65 and older, $23 for children 3-12. Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300, fernbankmuseum.org.

‘The Edgar Allan Poe Experience’

Take a trip to one of Atlanta’s most historic homes, the Wren’s Nest. At this theatrical event, you will hear stories based on Edgar Allan Poe’s most popular writings, including “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.”

8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Through Nov. 4. $45-$50. Wren’s Nest, 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta. 404-753-7735, wrensnest.org.

Boos and Brews

Atlanta Beer Festivals is hosting its eighth annual Boos and Brews Halloween party. Dance the night away to live music and enter the costume contest for a chance to win some prizes.

8 p.m. Oct. 27. $15-$50. Center Stage, 1374 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-885-1365, centerstage-atlanta.com.

