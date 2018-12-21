0 10 things to do with the kids now that school is out for the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. - The holidays have arrived!

Students from across the state of Georgia have told their teachers they'll see 'em next year as school is out for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

But don't worry, they might not have homework to keep them occupied, but that doesn't mean they have to spend all day on Snapchat on their phone or playing Fortnite.

Here are 10 fun things to do with the kids now that school is out:

1. Check out the fastest snow tubing hill in North America at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands.

Thousands of people will pack Lanier Islands in Buford to check out the holiday lights, but this year, they've opened License to Chill Snow Island. The centerpiece of that is a snow tubing hill that features 10 lanes with rides that last 24 to 26 seconds. Everyone can enjoy ice skating, snowball fights and visits with Santa, too.

2. Experience retro Christmas, unicorn dreams, tacky lights at Santa's Fantastical

Santa's Fantastical recently opened in Sandy Springs. The holiday season pop-up offers a chance to spend some time with Santa Claus, while offering guests a chance to explore interactive wonderlands, retro Christmas and future Christmas, other Instagram-worthy backdrops and a host of offer holiday environments complete with the latest technology.

3. Head to the playground with a pilot's view

Looking for something free to do? Pack a picnic and head to the Peachtree-DeKalb airport. There's a playground right next to the airstrip that offers monkey bars, swings and a close-up view of dozens of planes taking off and landing every hour.

4. Enjoy an amazing view of Atlanta at the Sun Dial

Jump in the elevator and ride more than 70 floors to the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza. There, you'll enjoy 360-degree views of the city of Atlanta. The restaurant offers a kids' menu while the bar allows kids all day Sundays to Thursdays and up until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

5. Meet Santa and the Grinch

You can meet Santa at malls all across the state, but at Ponce City Market, you can snap a photo with The Grinch, too. He's there on Saturdays and Sunday through Christmas Eve.

6. Take in a movie...at the drive-in

Take the kids and enjoy a movie the old-fashioned way, at the drive-in. The Starlight Drive-In on Moreland Avenue offers plenty of kid-friendly movies over the next few weeks including "Spider-man," "Mary Poppins Returns," "BumbleBee" and "Aquaman." Tickets are $9 for adults and $1 for children 5 to 9 years old.

7. Go skating

There are dozens of ice-skating rinks open this time of the year. Go have some fun at the rinks at Avalon in Alpharetta, the Ice Rink at Piedmont Park, Olde Town on Ice in Conyers, the rink at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands or any other rink around town. If ice-skating isn't your thing, give a roller-skating rink a try.

8. See to infinity and beyond

Your children don't have to be art buffs to enjoy the latest exhibit at the High Museum. It's called “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors." The exhibit is filled with boxes that look like plain white closets from the outside, but one peek inside the door and your kids will be snapping photos for Instagram at a breakneck pace. Tickets have been sold out for months, but the museum does offer about 100 first-come, first-serve tickets on a daily basis.

9. Visit Goats on the Roof

You might have passed it on a trip to the North Georgia Mountains, but you can make a day out a visit to the Tiger, Georgia attraction. Goats on the Roof features what else, but real goats on the roof. There's boiled peanuts, homemade fudge, nitro homemade ice cream, gem mining and rockers by the fire pit. There is no admission fee.

10. Have some fun at home

Watch "Home Alone" or "Christmas Vacation," play some board games, bake some Christmas goodies or anything else where you all get to spend some time together.

