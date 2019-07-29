0 10 best restaurants in Midtown Atlanta

The best restaurants in Midtown Atlanta encompass casual eateries as well as fine dining options, with plenty of eclectic options. From Southern specialties like fried chicken, to authentic Thai food, you can find something to suit almost any taste in Midtown.

Check out the following 10 best restaurants in Midtown Atlanta, aggregated from popular review sites such as Yelp, OpenTable and Trip Advisor.

South City Kitchen Midtown 1144 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-873-7358

South City Kitchen has served up its inventive take on classic Southern favorites in Midtown for over 20 years. Diners can enjoy Springer Mountain Farms Fried Chicken with collard greens, red bliss potatoes and honey-thyme jus, or dig into the Shrimp and Geechee Boy Grits with tasso ham and smoked tomato-poblano gravy.



Ecco 40 7th St. NE, Atlanta; 404-347-9555

The restaurant was named a "Best New Restaurant in America" by Esquire when it opened, and it has kept the quality up ever since. The menu offers seasonal European choices, including meat and cheese boards and wood-fired pizzas. Reviewers call it a foodie's delight and also praise the outstanding service.



Empire State South 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta; 404-541-1105

The restaurant has received a lot of hype because of chef/partner Hugh Acheson, a frequent judge on Bravo's "Top Chef," and according to reviewers, it's well-deserved. The menu puts a modern spin on authentic Southern dishes and is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. It's a popular place to stop for a cocktail, coffee or meal.

Mary Mac's Tea Room 224 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta; 404-876-1800

Since 1945, Mary Mac's Tea Room has combined Southern food with Southern hospitality to achieve a "dinner at Grandma's" vibe. It's been named as the restaurant with the best fried chicken in Atlanta by the AJC's readers and is well-known for its tomato pie, fried green tomatoes and cinnamon rolls.

Nan Thai Fine Dining 1350 Spring St. NW, Atlanta; 404-870-9933

Chef Nan worked alongside her mother, who was a street vendor in Thailand, honed her skills in New York restaurants and brought her authentic Thai dishes to midtown Atlanta. The setting is elegant and creates the perfect backdrop for flavorful dishes such as Pla Sahm Rod - pan-roasted Chilean sea bass with chili sauce, crispy okra, bean curd, green beans and eggplant.



The Lawrence 905 Juniper St. NE, Atlanta; 404-961-7177

The Lawrence has a comfortable yet stylish setting and offers a variety of innovative dishes for brunch, lunch and dinner as well as plenty of cocktail options. Favorites include the chicken and red velvet waffles for brunch and The Larry Burger with two beef and pork patties for lunch or dinner.



STK Atlanta 1075 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta; 404-793-0144

STK is a swanky steakhouse that's also known for its happy hours with oysters, clams, shrimp and more, as well as a special drink menu. A DJ helps create plenty of energy, and you may be able to spot a celebrity, since it's a frequent choice for stars who are filming in Atlanta.

Park 75 75 14th St. NW. Atlanta; 404-253-3840

Located inside Four Seasons Hotel, Park 75 has popular breakfast and Sunday brunch menus. Breakfast features traditional favorites plus a "coloring outside the lines" section with choices like Crab Eggs Benedict with cornbread and spinach. You can also create your own juice with a choice of bases including celery, carrot or watermelon and two add-ins such as spinach, blueberries or kale.



Campagnolo 980 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta; 404-343-2446

Campagnolo has a rustic menu and a casual, friendly feel. Its menu is inspired by Italy as well as nearby Mediterranean countries, and the restaurant is open for dinner nightly and for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Reviewers say that even a basic breakfast or lasagna have been elevated in a delicious way at the restaurant.



Tavernpointe 545 Peachtree St. Suite 101, Atlanta; 404-549-3954

This classic gastropub combines comfort with a dash of panache. Burgers, tacos, salads and similar fare dominate the lunch menu, and you'll also find them on the dinner menu, along with entrees such as skin-on salmon seared in a cast-iron skillet. The wine, beer and cocktail selections are extensive for each meal.

