'Hamilton" tickets to Fox Theatre engagement set to go on sale

Get ready "Hamilton" fans! Single tickets for the hit musical will go on sale Monday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. The show returns to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta Mar. 31-May 3.
Those headed to the show can purchase a maximum of eight tickets for the engagement. Most tickets range in price from $80 to $349. There will be a daily lottery for 40 $10 seats, too. Details on the lottery will be announced closer to the show's arrival. Tickets will be available at foxtheatre.org and at the Fox Theatre Ticket Office.
"Hamilton" is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, "Hamilton" has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
"Hamilton"has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
