0 '80s hair bands take center stage at Fox Theatre Friday night

ATLANTA - The '80s hair bands are back!

Catch the tunes of Bon Jovi, Poison, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake, Europe, Twisted Sister and many more Friday night at the Fox Theatre as "Rock of Ages" plays the historic landmark.

"Rock of Ages" transports the audience to Los Angeles' Sunset Strip in 1987 and follows the lives of two hopefuls who have moved to California to make it in the music and movie industries.

Break out the spandex and leather! @RockofAges is at the @TheFoxTheatre tonight & Friday. Love me some @QUIETRIOT, @TwistedSisterNY, @DefLeppard! 10th anniversary of the tour, has played over 2,300 shows!

What's your favorite Broadway Play/Musical? pic.twitter.com/GY3JfsrBIv — Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) January 4, 2019

The production originally opened in Los Angeles in 2005, moved to Off-Broadway in 2008, Broadway in 2009 and played more than 2,300 shows before closing four years ago. Since then, it's played to audiences across the globe. The 10th anniversary U.S. tour began in 2018.

At the show's opening Thursday night, there were plenty of laughs in between tunes like "Nothin' But a Good Time," "We Built This City," "Wanted Dead or Alive," "Cum on Feel the Noize" and "Here I Go Again." Rocker Stacee Jaxx, played by Sam Harvey, developer-turned-candy store owner Franz Klinemann, played by Chris Renalds, narrator Lonny Barnett, played by John-Michael Breen and house band Arsenal provided some of the show's most memorable moments.

Tickets for the Broadway in Atlanta show start at $30. If you plan on taking children, be aware there is bad language and some suggestive scenes, though not much more than they'll see on TV most nights.

