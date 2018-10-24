$30 million in cars on display this weekend

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - If you like exotic cars, Sandy Springs is the place to be this weekend to check out more than 200 cars worth over $30 million.
Caffeine and Exotics returns to City Springs in Sandy Springs on Sunday, Oct. 28. Making its second appearance at its new home at City Springs, the event has grown to be one of the nation’s largest exotic car showcases.
The lineup includes Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Maserati, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Lotus, Bentley, Porsche and many more must-see automobiles.
Admission is $5 for everyone over 6 and it runs from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Caffeine and Exotics is produced by the same company that produces Caffeine and Octane, the free monthly car show at Perimeter Mall. It's the first Sunday of every month.
PHOTOS: Lamborghinis, Ferraris, vintage cars at Caffeine and Octane
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}