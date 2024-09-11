Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for president after debate ends

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Taylor Swift, one of the music industry's biggest stars, endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after the debate ended on Tuesday night.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift wrote in an Instagram post.

She included a picture of herself holding a cat and signed the message “Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to comments made by JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate.

Swift has a dedicated following among young women, a key demographic in the November election.

