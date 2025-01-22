NEW YORK — (AP) — Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen lead the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Award nominations with 10, followed closely by Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter and Post Malone with nine.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most played artists of the year on its stations and app. This year, the show will also pay tribute to Los Angeles following the wildfires and drive donations to FireAidLA.org.

FireAid is a star-studded benefit concert organized for wildfire relief featuring Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Green Day, Joni Mitchell and more. Contributions to FireAidLA.org and from ticket sales "will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters," according to a press release.

“Our iHeartRadio Music Awards show is not a competition,” said John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises and Tom Poleman, chief programming officer in a joint statement. “It’s a night where we honor the incredible artists and songs that fans loved all year long – and this year’s show will shine a light on the devastating tragedy that impacted Los Angeles and enable us to deliver on our commitment to the communities we serve.”

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Lady Gaga will receive the innovator award, which is given to an artist who's impacted both music and global culture. Mariah Carey will be celebrated with the icon award, spotlighting her record-shattering career.

In addition to her nominations, Swift's groundbreaking Eras Tour will be honored as "tour of the century," a new award.

Fans can vote in several categories including best lyrics, best music video, favorite tour style, favorite soundtrack, favorite Broadway debut, favorite K-pop dance challenge, favorite surprise guest, favorite tour tradition, favorite tour photographer and favorite on screen.

Social voting begins today at iHeartRadio.com/awards and will close March 10 at 11:59 p.m. PDT for all categories.

For song of the year, Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" faces off against Lamar's "Not Like Us," Carpenter's "Espresso," Malone and Wallen's "I Had Some Help," Doja Cat's "Agora Hills," Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," Tate McRae's "Greedy," Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" and Hozier's "Too Sweet."

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.

It will also air on iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. and on the app.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.