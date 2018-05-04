By: Mary Caldwell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

0 Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan movie seeking local actors

ATLANTA - Are you ready to make your mark on Atlanta’s film and TV industry?

Are you the next Tyler Perry?

Check out the latest casting call for your chance at fame!

Taraji P. Henson will star with Tracy Morgan and Aldis Hodge in the comedy “What Men Want,” according to Variety.

The movie is inspired by the 2000 romantic comedy “What Women Want,” which starred Mel Gibson as a marketing executive who could hear what women were thinking.

In “What Men Want" the roles are reserved, and Henson, who portrays a sports agent, can hear men’s thoughts.

What are they looking for?

The following roles are being filled:

Reporters: Caucasian or Asian males and females age 30-48 are needed to portray reporters. You must have business attire, and men should have minimum to no facial hair. (Subject line: “Reporter 5/7”)

Hair/makeup artist types: Women age 30-48 are needed. If you’re submitting, list whether you have a few makeup brushes, etc. to use as props. (Subject line: “HMUA 5/7”)

Magazine representative: Someone age 28-45 is needed, and you should have business attire. (Subject line: “Mag Rep 5/7”)

When are they filming?

Filming will be Monday in Atlanta.

How much does it pay?

Pay is $75 for eight hours.

How do I submit?

Send an email to WMW.Mhc@gmail.com with the subject line of the role you’re submitting for. Include three current photos that show how you look today. Don’t send touched up, filtered, edited or professional photos.

Also provide your name, age, phone number, height, weight and location/distance to Atlanta.

