'Star Wars' night, bobbleheads, Braves alumni this weekend at SunTrust

ATLANTA - It's going to be a big weekend for the first place Atlanta Braves this weekend at SunTrust Park.
Friday, May 4 at 7:35 p.m.
- 'Ozzie Calrissian' Star Wars Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Xfinity: The first 20,000 fans will receive an 'Ozzie Calrissian' bobblehead.
- Star Wars Night: “May the 4th be with you” as Star Wars descends upon SunTrust Park. Fans can come early to enjoy iconic franchise character appearances, activities, and live music in The Battery Atlanta Plaza. Once inside the ballpark, fans will enjoy additional character appearances, themed merchandise and concession items.
- Pregame at The Battery Atlanta Plaza
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Take photos with nearly 100 characters from the famed franchise as they roam throughout The Battery Atlanta.
- 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. – Enjoy the Music of Star Wars at the Georgia Power Pavilion! Members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will bring the iconic themes to life during two pregame shows.
- Pregame at The Battery Atlanta Plaza
- Millennium Falcon Experience: The Millennium Falcon has landed in SunTrust Park! Star Wars enthusiasts can take free timed tours of the iconic ship through Sunday, May 6. The Millennium Falcon will be available to visitors in The Battery Atlanta Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. at SunTrust Park ticket window #1. Tickets will have a specific tour time and each ticket is good for a group of five (5) individuals.
- Friday Night Fireworks: Star Wars Edition presented by Georgia Lottery: Following the game, fans will be treated to the sights and sounds of a Star Wars themed firework show!
- Wise Chips Exit Sampling: After the game, fans will be treated to a sampling of Wise Chips.
- Postgame Entertainment at The Battery Atlanta: Following the game, head back to The Battery Atlanta Plaza for more excitement with a live DJ and Braves Entertainment Teams.
Saturday, May 5 at 7:10 p.m.
- MLB Network Tote Bag Gate Giveaway presented by MLB Network: The first 40,000 fans will receive a MLB Network tote bag.
- Millennium Falcon Experience: The Millennium Falcon has landed in SunTrust Park! Star Wars enthusiasts can take free timed tours of the iconic ship through Sunday, May 6. The Millennium Falcon will be available to visitors in The Battery Atlanta Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. at SunTrust Park ticket window #1. Tickets will have a specific tour time and each ticket is good for a group of five (5) individuals.
- Jordan Rager Pregame Concert: Bring a blanket, sit on the lawn, and enjoy as country music singer/songwriter Jordan Rager takes to the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage for two free pregame concerts. Show times are 5:00 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.
- The Braves Clubhouse Store for Her, located at aisle 318, will be offering a free Braves dangle wrap bracelet with every $75 or more purchase (while supplies last).
- Postgame Entertainment at The Battery Atlanta: Following the game, head back to The Battery Atlanta Plaza for more excitement with a live DJ and Braves Entertainment Teams.
Sunday, May 6 at 1:35 p.m.
- Cardiac Awareness Day presented by WellStar Health System: Fans can purchase a discounted ticket package, to include a commemorative Cardiac Awareness Day t-shirt. For every ticket purchased, the Atlanta Braves will make a $5 donation to the WellStar Foundation to support cardiac education and services.
- 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. – Meet Braves alumni and survivor Denny Neagle, tour the MEGA Heart Display, check out hands-only CPR demonstrations, and visit one of the WellStar Health System tents located at the 3rd Base Gate.
- Millennium Falcon Experience: The Millennium Falcon has landed in SunTrust Park! Star Wars enthusiasts can take free timed tours of the iconic ship through Sunday, May 6. The Millennium Falcon will be available to visitors in The Battery Atlanta Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are free and offered on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. at SunTrust Park ticket window #1. Tickets will have a specific tour time and each ticket is good for a group of five (5) individuals.
- Bert’s Big Adventure Reunion: Beginning at 11 a.m., the Atlanta Braves are hosting a reunion party for 300 families who have participated in Bert’s Big Adventure. Bert’s Big Adventure is a non-profit organization that provides a magical all-expenses paid, five-day journey to Walt Disney World for children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. Families will receive tickets to the Braves game, enjoy light refreshments, and take photos with Braves players. The Bert Show team will be at the reception to spend time with the families.
- BLOOPER Meet and Greet presented by Little Bites: Before the game, at 12 p.m., kids can head to The Battery Atlanta's Plaza to take a photo with BLOOPER and enjoy a sampling of Little Bites.
- Alumni Sunday presented by Hyundai: Fans can arrive early to meet and get autographs from former Braves players Brad Clontz, Marquis Grissom, Marvin Freeman and Ryan Klesko at the Georgia Power Pavilion! Game ticket required. Space is limited and available first-come, first-served.
- Hometown Hero: The Braves will honor a local military member during the game.
- 7th inning stretch: Atlanta Braves Opera Tenor Timothy Miller will performance of God Bless America by Atlanta Braves Opera Tenor, Timothy Miller.
- Kids Run the Bases presented by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta: Following the game, kids 14 & under can run around the bases just like the Braves! Become a Kids Club Member to enjoy early access to this activity. To participate, kids can line up at the Third Base Ramp.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}