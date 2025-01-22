Star-filled Louis Vuitton show unveils East-meets-West streetwear in collaboration with Kenzo

PARIS — (AP) — Celebrities including Bradley Cooper squeezed into Louis Vuitton Tuesday night as the brand transformed the Louvre's historic heart into a stunning stage for streetwear at Paris Fashion Week.

Outside, limousines clogged the roads, and the crush of onlookers led to tense moments of crowd squishing at the entrance.

Inside, the drama continued with Hitchcockian flourishes, as an orchestra set the tone for Pharrell Williams' latest menswear collection for LV, the crown jewel of conglomerate, LVMH.

This season, Pharrell teamed up with Nigo, the creative force behind Kenzo, another LVMH brand, for a wrapped up dive into Japanese and street aesthetics.

Together, they blended Pharrell’s Americana-inspired flared pants and rugged denim with Nigo’s loose, preppy silhouettes and intricate Japanese craftsmanship, creating a harmonious fusion of East and West.

The Looks – East meets West with flair

The streetwear-heavy collection, a bold fusion of cultures and styles, saw cherry blossom motifs adorning embroidered varsity jackets.

Pharrell’s now-signature rugged denim and flared pants were enhanced with a nod from Japanese-born Nigo in the form of traditional eastern stitching, shibori-inspired techniques, and street influences.

However, as visually dazzling as the collection was, there were occasional moments when the abundance of elements — loose Asiatic cropped pants alongside Western bombers or camo-inspired prints, for instance — felt divergent. There were, after all, two cooks working on this fashion broth.

Accessories were a highlight, with Speedy bags reimagined in new colorways — such as Sakura-pink.

What the designers say – ‘a symbiosis’ of visionaries

The partnership between Pharrell and Nigo was described in program notes as “a symbiosis between an archivist and a point of reference.” Pharrell emphasized the importance of honoring Japanese artistry while staying true to Louis Vuitton’s legacy of craftsmanship. Nigo’s contribution added his signature preppy streetwear edge, balancing meticulous detail with playful touches that echoed his Kenzo aesthetic.

While rare, such collaborations aren’t without precedent. In 2021, Versace and Fendi made headlines with their ‘Fendace’ collection, a designer swap that showcased the creativity possible when two distinct visions collide.

An orchestral runway

The transformation of the Louvre’s oldest courtyard, the Cour Carree, into a futuristic runway added another layer of grandeur.

Dramatic lighting and stark white decor contrasted with the venue's classical architectural majesty, while large, glass-fronted boxes surrounding the circular stage lit up at the finale, unveiling archival Louis Vuitton pieces and underlining the house’s philosophy of blending tradition and innovation.

The suspenseful soundtrack, with its Hitchcockian tones, elevated the atmosphere to cinematic heights at the beginning, fusing into foot-tapping bass as the collection filed by.

Bradley Cooper leads pack in a starry affair

Louis Vuitton's VIP list reflected its vast cultural reach, with guests spanning the worlds of cinema, music and sports. Hollywood stars Adrien Brody and Bradley Cooper represented the silver screen, mingling with K-pop sensations J-Hope and Jackson Wang, who brought their global fanbase into the mix. From the music world, rap legends Travis Scott, J Balvin and Future added their edge, while basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama, who was seen tapping his foot to the music, showcased the connection to the athletic elite.

