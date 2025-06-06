A Sikh Captain America and other stories: Takeaways from AP's report about faith themes in comics

Representation of many of the world’s faiths and spiritual traditions has been minimal to nonexistent in the mainstream comics universe. Even when they are portrayed in comics, their presentation, as experts point out, is often inauthentic and sometimes, negative.

Recently, however, comic book writers and academics who study the intersection of religion and comics are observing a renaissance of sorts. They say this is because people close to these faith traditions have begun to tell these stories with a reverence and an authenticity that resonate with a wider audience.

Here's a look at some of the creators and trends:

A Sikh superhero with a message

“Captain America doesn’t wear a beard and a turban, and he’s white.”

Vishavjit Singh looked at the boy who uttered those words, and then he looked at himself — a skinny, bespectacled, turbaned, bearded Sikh in a Captain America suit.

“I wasn’t offended, because I knew that this kid was going to have this image of me, a Sikh Captain America, forever in his mind,” Singh said.

Singh's journey began after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, triggered anti-Sikh hate incidents. Having faced hate and exclusion throughout his life, he decided to spread his message of kindness and inclusion by capitalizing on the appeal of comics and superheroes — an area where he found Sikh representation to be "virtually zero."

In 2016, Singh gave up his full-time job to travel around the country to schools, government agencies and corporations to share his story and educate youth about his culture and faith.

Incorporating Black mythology and spirituality

Brooklyn-born Haitian American comic book writer Greg Anderson Elysée said he didn’t learn about African and Caribbean religious traditions until he was a teenager. For the past decade, he’s written a series of comics about Is’nana, the son of Anansi the Spider, the god of wisdom, knowledge and mischief in the Akan religion of West Africa.

What drives his vision and his creativity, Elysée said, is the need to see more Black mythology, deities and spirituality showcased with the same level of respect as European fairy tales and Greek mythology.

“When I started going to ceremonies and rituals, I saw how much power there is in it. When we know who we are — whether you believe in the religion or not — it fills you with joy, a purpose and a sense of being.”

Africana religions in comics

Marvel's Black Panther heralded better representation for Africana religions in the U.S., according to Yvonne Chireau, a professor of religion at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. However what is seen in Black Panther or other comics is a synthesis of different African religions and cultural practices, she said.

The turn of the last century was a time of revival for Black-centric comics, she said, adding that immigration from African and Caribbean countries, including Haiti, led to increased understanding of religious practices originating in those places.

Zen comics that heal, ground and center

Zen Buddhism has informed much of John Porcellino’s work. For over three decades, he has produced and self-published King-Cat Comics and Stories, a largely autobiographical mini-comic series.

He gave the example of a wordless story titled “October,” featured in King-Cat’s 30th issue, that shows him as a high school student walking the dog one night and suddenly catching a glimpse of the stars.

“It’s the experience of being in everyday, mundane life ... and then suddenly breaking through to some kind of transcendence,” he said.

Why representation matters for children

Teresa Robeson, who grew up in Hong Kong around Buddhist relatives, wrote a graphic novel about the 14th Dalai Lama, She said she jumped at the opportunity to tell the story of the Dalai Lama in graphic novel form because the book focused on a pivotal moment in the spiritual leader’s life, when he fled Tibet for India after the Chinese occupation.

Robeson took on the project because she liked the idea of it representing a religion and culture that do not get much attention in media.

The comics renaissance in India

Amar Chitra Katha was a comic book company started by the late Anant Pai in Mumbai in 1967 as a way to teach Indian children about their own mythology and culture. The first title was “Krishna,” an important god in Hinduism and protagonist of the Bhagavad Gita, one of the religion’s main sacred texts.

Reena I. Puri, the company's managing director and a veteran of the industry, said Pai started with Hindu mythology and gods but soon expanded to other faiths and more secular themes. But religion remains the mainstay of Amar Chitra Katha, according to Puri.

Atheism, Paganism and ... Lucifer

British comic book writer Mike Carey is known for his 2000-2006 DC Comics series “Lucifer,” which depicts the titular character’s adventures on Earth, in Heaven and in various realms after abandoning Hell. Carey portrayed Lucifer as the “son of God, but as a rebellious disobedient son who wants to find himself as distinct from his father.”

He has also explored Pagan themes, particularly what he calls the “weird interface between British folklore and British religious traditions.”

Carey delved into the concepts of faith, God and morality in a series titled “My Faith in Frankie,” which tells the story of a teenager with a personal god called Jeriven who gets jealous of her boyfriend.

