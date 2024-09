RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Sergio Mendes, the Brazilian Grammy-winning musician whose hit “Mas Que Nada” made him a global legend, has died after months battling the effects of long COVID. He was 83.

The death Thursday of the Brazilian pianist, songwriter, and arranger was confirmed in a statement by his family.

