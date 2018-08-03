Saturday's Powerball jackpot races to $203 Million

Powerball is going the distance quickly. Saturday’s jackpot has reached $203 million to a single annuity winner.
Powerball began growing June 23 and has rolled 12 times. Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $203 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $121 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play and can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Powerball players can multiply prizes with the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.
As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.8 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
