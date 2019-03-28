Sandy Springs Easter event includes 5,000 hidden eggs

© 2019 Cox Media Group.
BREAKING NEWS
-
Sandy Springs Easter event includes 5,000 hidden eggsUpdated:Loading...ofHow does the Easter bunny carry that many eggs?Spend quality time with friends and family on Easter weekend during the eighth annual Sandy Springs Artsapalooza on Saturday, Apr. 20 and Sunday, April 21, 2019.The award-winning, two-day festival that features more than 150 artisans transforms the beautiful tree-lined streets of Sandy Springs into an expansive outdoor art gallery.On Easter Sunday, the Atlanta Foundation For Public Spaces is joining forces with Heritage Sandy Springs to host the largest Easter Egg Hunt in Sandy Springs with over 5,000 hidden Easter eggs kicking off at 2 p.m.Festival goers are also invited to bring their cameras and take pictures with the Easter Bunny from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to view artist demonstrations, participate in hands-on art activities and enjoy live acoustic performances, a children's area, food trucks, beverages and more. The festival is free to attend, open to all ages, and dogs are welcome.
Next Up:
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}