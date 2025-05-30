Russell Brand pleads not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault in London court

LONDON — (AP) — Actor and comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty in a London court Friday to rape and sexual assault charges involving four women dating back more than 25 years.

Brand, who turns 50 next week, denied two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

His trial was scheduled for June 3, 2026.

Prosecutors said the offenses took place between 1999 and 2005 — one in the English seaside town of Bournemouth and the other three in London.

Brand did not speak to reporters as he arrived at Southwark Crown Court wearing dark sunglasses, a suit jacket, a black collared shirt open below his chest and black jeans.

