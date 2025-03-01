Rocker Victoria De Angelis spins a DJ set as Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show spills onto the streets

MILAN — (AP) — The Dolce & Gabbana runway finished on the streets Saturday, letting the crowd of fashion fans gathered outside share the excitement of the normally closed and exclusive world of Milan Fashion Week.

Street Party

Maneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis set the upbeat tempo as she spun the soundtrack DJ set outside the brand’s Metropol Theater. The fashion-savvy rocker wore a beaded dress from the runway as she created a party mood.

Street-savvy looks

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana designed a collection largely for the young, well-heeled street crowd – the kids that hang out on the fringe of fashion weeks, dressing for street photographers and wondering how to get a seat at the shows.

Big outerwear provided protection from the elements for skimpier under layers: short shorts, or lacy lingerie, worn with thigh-high knit tights under biker boots. Alternatively, loose cargo pants or bejeweled denim paired with lace corsettes. Knit caps topped most looks.

Fur makes a comeback

Shearling fur treated to mimic the real deal – a huge trend on the Milan runway this season – underlined the glamour of the collection. A fur skirt and skimpy bra top were worn under a big, Arctic-proof fur. A fur vest featured leather pockets. Military coats and utility cargo pants featured shearling fur detailing.

Timless tailoring and sexy sheers

A few timeless pieces made an appearance, including a tailored overcoat, a double-breasted blazer and a cropped jacket with understated fur accents.

The show shifted gears to close with a series of sexy, sheer beaded dresses, with fringe and feathery details.

Cool Girls Rule

Dolce & Gabbana confidante Naomi Campbell and Korean actress Kim So-hyun had front-row seats for the collection dedicated to the “Cool Girls.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.