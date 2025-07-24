JD Vance, WWE react to the death of professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan, perhaps the most recognizable showman of professional wrestling with his muscles for miles, long blond locks and handlebar mustache, has died. He was 71.

Hogan, whose given name was Terry Bollea, was WWE's biggest star and an actor who once had his own reality show, "Hogan Knows Best." He died Thursday in Clearwater, Florida, where he lived.

Here's some notable reaction to his death:

JD Vance

"Hulk Hogan was a great American icon. One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid. The last time I saw him we promised we'd get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace. -- on X

Ric Flair

"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn't Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!" -- on X

Brutus Beefcake

"Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan#RIP" -- on X

WWE

"WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans." -- on X

Mike Johnson

'We all have fond memories of @hulkhogan. From my childhood in the '80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life. May he rest in peace." -- on Instagram

Donald Trump Jr.

"R.I.P to a legend. ������������" -- on Instagram

Sgt. Slaughter

"Saddened To Hear About The Passing of Hulk Hogan…I Guess God Needed An Incredible Angel R.I.P. My Friend" -- on X

Lee Greenwood

"Sending love and deepest condolences to the Hogan family, friends, and the millions of fans around the world. A heartbreaking loss felt by so many." — the country star, on Instagram

