Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami Beach for misdemeanor trespassing and public intoxication

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott was arrested by Miami Beach police early Thursday on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication.

Miami Beach police confirmed the arrest, but did not immediately provide any details. Scott, 33, posted his $650 bond, which means he will be released later Thursday, Miami-Dade County jail records show.

His publicists, Jamie Sward and Alexandra Baker, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment, and jail records don't list an attorney for Scott. His agent, David Stromberg, didn't immediately respond to a message sent to his LinkedIn account.

Scott, who is one of the biggest names in hip-hop and whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and put out four singles that topped the chart: “Sicko Mode,” “Highest in the Room,” “The Scotts,” and “Franchise.”

Ten people were killed in a crowd surge at Scott's 2021 performance at his Astroworld Festival in Houston. Attendees were packed so tightly that many couldn't breathe or move their arms. Those killed, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, died from compression asphyxia, which an expert likened to being crushed by a car.

Lawyers for the victims alleged in lawsuits that the deaths and hundreds of injuries at the concert were caused by negligent planning and a lack of concern over capacity and safety at the event.

Scott, promoter Live Nation, and the others who were sued have denied these claims, saying safety was their No. 1 concern. They said what happened could not have been foreseen.

The final lawsuit was settled last month.

After a police investigation, a grand jury declined to indict Scott, along with five others connected to the festival.

