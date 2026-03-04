Rapper Ghetts sentenced to 12 years for hit-and-run that killed Nepali student

LONDON — British rapper Ghetts has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing a 20-year-old Nepali student in a London hit-and-run last year.

Ghetts, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, was speeding and under the influence of alcohol as he drove erratically before the incident in October 2025, according to prosecutors.

Clarke-Samuel, 41, was also barred from driving for 17 years on Tuesday by Judge Mark Lucraft, who said CCTV footage showed “a quite appalling litany of incidents” leading to a “simply shocking” fatal collision with student Yubin Tamang, who suffered catastrophic injuries and died two days later.

Clarke-Samuel pleaded guilty in London’s Central Criminal Court in December to causing death by dangerous driving.

The judge noted that the rapper had expressed remorse, in a letter to the court.

“As you set out, you have done much to help others over the last 10 years and all that good work is marred by driving in drink and taking the life of another young man," the judge said.

Prosecutors said Clarke-Samuel had been drinking alcohol at a bar in central London, and drove his BMW erratically at around 70 mph (112 kilometers per hour) before the crash, running six red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road. The victim was struck as he crossed the street, sustaining catastrophic injuries.

“Mr. Tamang was still crossing the road. He could do nothing to avoid a collision. Mr. Tamang was catapulted into the air before crashing down on the roadway,” prosecutor Philip McGhee said. He added that Clarke-Samuel did not stop or call emergency services, but rather drove eight miles home.

In a statement, Tamang’s parents, Sharmila and Bikash Tamang, said their hearts were "broken beyond repair.”

“Our only child, a precious soul, has been taken from us far too soon,” they said. “He came to the U.K. to study and create a better life for himself and his family. Justin Clarke-Samuel has stolen our son’s future and ours with it.”

Clarke-Samuel’s lawyer, Ben Aina, read excerpts from a letter of apology to Tamang’s family.

“I write from a place of extreme regret, shame and remorse,” the rapper wrote. “I am fully aware that there are no number of apologies that I can say which will soothe the pain that the family and friends of Mr Tamang must feel.”

Ghetts won best male act in 2021 at Britain's MOBO awards, and has collaborated with artists like Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

